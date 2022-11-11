Overview

Dr. Nataly Bruk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine-Md and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Bruk works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.