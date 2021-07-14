Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ternopolska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD
Overview
Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macungie, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Ternopolska works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Macungie2550 Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062 Directions (484) 526-5210
-
2
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Allentown240 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2626
-
3
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - East Stroudsburg3 Parkinsons Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (272) 212-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Bethlehem1417 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-5210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ternopolska?
I have been to many different doctors and a couple different diagnoses of MS. She was very honest with me in telling me it was not MS it was rheumatoid Arthritis. She gave me info on the disease and gave me referral to the best doctor she would recommend. she was very through and kind. The only down fall is she has a very hard accent and sometimes she speaks to fast that I couldn't understand her.
About Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD
- Neurology
- English, Ukrainian
- 1093943896
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ternopolska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ternopolska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ternopolska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ternopolska works at
Dr. Ternopolska has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ternopolska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ternopolska speaks Ukrainian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ternopolska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ternopolska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ternopolska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ternopolska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.