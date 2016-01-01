Dr. Pokeza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nataliya Pokeza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nataliya Pokeza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Pokeza works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Southern Connecticut PC2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6365
-
2
Eye Center Optical Shop249 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (855) 835-1900
-
3
Corneal Associates PC840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nataliya Pokeza, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1467795120
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
