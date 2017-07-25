Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulyayeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered from Bi-Polar Disorder and Anxiety Disorder for 40yrs. I had been seeing a Dr whom I liked very much and he stopped practicing. I went to several Doctors before I found Dr.G, and I'm better because of it. She's extremely knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. Her credentials speak for themselves, but she's very good with people. I'm glad I found her.
About Dr. Nataliya Gulyayeva, MD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Russian
- 1811155872
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Med Cntr
- Vinnitsa State Mi Pirogov Medical University
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
