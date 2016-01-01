Overview

Dr. Natalie Yip, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yip works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.