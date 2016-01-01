See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Natalie Yin, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Natalie Yin, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their residency with Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Yin works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood
    3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 989-5231
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada
    7950 Kipling St, Arvada, CO 80005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 424-6248
    Apex Dermatology Denver
    125 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Hair Loss
Rash
Acne
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Natalie Yin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215340450
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yin has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

