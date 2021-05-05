Dr. Yanes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Yanes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Yanes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Yanes works at
Locations
South Miami Office6280 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 671-3447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanes is very knowledgeable in her field. She has a great caring/attentive attitude towards her patients. It is extremely important to have a doctor listen to your concerns and she is very good at that. She shows high concern for the patient's well being. I am very happy to have her as my Doctor.
About Dr. Natalie Yanes, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.