Dr. Natalie Witek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Witek, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Witek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Witek works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Neurology - Movement Disorders1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witek?
Dr. Witek is great!
About Dr. Natalie Witek, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1760725469
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witek works at
Dr. Witek has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witek speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Witek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.