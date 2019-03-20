Dr. Vassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Vassar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vassar?
I cannot say enough good things about Dr Vassar. I was in a VERY dark place in my life and she helped turn that around. Yes the medication helps, but her straight forward and caring attitude is what truly helps. Finding a good doctor is not easy, but she clicked right away. I don’t think she realizes how much she’s changed my life. Her secretary, Linda, is super sweet and remembers EVERYBODY and she’s dealing with 3 other doctors within that office.
About Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346495124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassar works at
Dr. Vassar has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.