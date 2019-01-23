See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Natalie Tolbert-Bornstein, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Natalie Tolbert-Bornstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with William Beaumont Army Medical Center

Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein works at WellMed at Trawood in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WellMed at Trawood
    2260 Trawood Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4632

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Immunization Administration
Pulmonary Function Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Immunization Administration

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalie Tolbert-Bornstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508860198
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Tolbert-Bornstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein works at WellMed at Trawood in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert-Bornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

