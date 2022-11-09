See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (89)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Sohn works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis
    5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110A, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 231-7124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Prolapse
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    About Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sohn works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sohn’s profile.

    Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

