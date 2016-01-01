Overview

Dr. Natalie Simpson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austell, GA.



Dr. Simpson works at Dentistry for Children in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.