Overview

Dr. Natalie Silver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.