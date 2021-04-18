See All General Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Natalie Scott, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natalie Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at ETSU Health in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee State University Physicians and Associates
    325 N State of Franklin Rd Fl 3, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 439-7201
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Lipomas

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr. Scott removed my appendix from the ER and did a great job of explaining things and giving me the medications needed afterwards. A good surgeon and good bedside manner and was also very helpful in the followup after a night of observation at hospital and then a follow up appointment later.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Scott, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184819161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Milligan College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

