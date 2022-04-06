See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Dr. Schultz works at University Of Illinois Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL, Munster, IN, Valparaiso, IN, St Charles, IL, Lisle, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Center at Weiss Memorial Hospital
    4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-6025
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orland Park Office
    10811 W 143rd St Ste 120, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-2446
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Munster
    8840 Calumet Ave Ste 201, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-2446
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Valparaiso
    1610 Pointe Dr Ste D, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-2446
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
  5. 5
    St. Charles
    3310 W Main St Ste 175, St Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-2446
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
  6. 6
    Northstar Integrated Health
    4513 Lincoln Ave Ste 212, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 795-1889
  7. 7
    Alpha Fertility
    8635 Lemont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 427-0304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
High Risk Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
High Risk Pregnancy

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 06, 2022
    After coming from another clinic to this clinic I can say hands down they are top notch. With Dr Brasch’s protocol which was immediately different from my previous clinic to Dr Shultz’s transfers and recommendations on vitamins to take etc, I found success. I do have a ways to go, but after 2 years at my old clinic I never got this far (9 weeks). I am in my early 40’s and appreciate them never making me feel like a dinosaur. The nursing staff is superb!
    — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558426700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess
    Internship
    • Kings County-SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

