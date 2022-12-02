Overview

Dr. Natalie Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at El Encanto Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.