Overview

Dr. Natalie Roberge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Tx Southwestern Med Ct and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Roberge works at Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specs in Bedford, TX with other offices in South Lake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.