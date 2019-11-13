Dr. Natalie Roberge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Roberge, MD
Dr. Natalie Roberge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University Of Tx Southwestern Med Ct and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-3121
- 2 2727 E Southlake Blvd, South Lake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 885-6000
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Roberge is the best. She cares about her patients. Her surgery correcting my deviate septum changed my life for the better.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French and Spanish
- Baylor University Med Center
- University Of Tx Southwestern Med Ct
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
