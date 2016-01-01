Dr. Natalie Porat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Porat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Porat, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Porat works at
Locations
NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Porat, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902165947
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
