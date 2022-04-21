Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM
Overview
Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, IL.
Dr. Mota works at
Locations
-
1
C James Anderson Dpm LLC1000 Eleven S, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (618) 277-9533
-
2
Gateway Clinical Trials L L C717 Insight Ave Ste 100, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-9533
-
3
C. James Anderson Dpm LLC4600 Memorial Dr Ste 300, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my elderly father to see Dr.. Mota about his toenail issues. I was thoroughly impressed with the time she spent with him and with her respectful, compassionate nature. She's outstanding! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962817916
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mota has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.