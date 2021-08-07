Overview

Dr. Natalie Mosley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center and Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center.



Dr. Mosley works at UROLOGY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Sunnyside, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.