Dr. Natalie Mosley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Mosley, DO
Overview
Dr. Natalie Mosley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center and Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center.
Dr. Mosley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology of Southern Colorado3676 Parker Blvd Ste 310, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 595-8505
-
2
Astria Sunnyside Hospital1016 Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Directions (509) 837-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Parkview Medical Center
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosley?
Very, very helpful. Dr. Mosely listens and is very polite and answers questions in detail. She always asks if there is anything else you can think of before She leaves the room. I have been pleasantly surprised by Her demeanor given Her busy work load. She communicates well and I trust Her completely.
About Dr. Natalie Mosley, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1639496987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosley works at
Dr. Mosley has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.