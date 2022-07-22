See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warren, OH
Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mondary works at Cairns & Mondary MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cairns & Mondary MD
    1651 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 394-4900

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear
Yeast Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Mondary approved me for sterilization at 28 with no kids. She made sure I knew it was permanent and did not try to talk me out of it. I got it done this morning at the age of 29. In a post-Roe world, having this choice be accessible is crucial for us who know we never desire pregnancy. She also addressed a health issue a friend of mine struggled with for over a decade in a single visit with a simple antibiotic. My friend had visited three gynos before and none had checked for this ailment. Dr. Mondary is a lifesaver, an asset to her profession and quite frankly a heroine. She respects bodily autonomy and is respectful of all who visit her office.
    PurpleFox — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306832373
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mondary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mondary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mondary works at Cairns & Mondary MD in Warren, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mondary’s profile.

    Dr. Mondary has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mondary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

