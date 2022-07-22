Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mondary works at
Locations
-
1
Cairns & Mondary MD1651 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 394-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mondary?
Dr. Mondary approved me for sterilization at 28 with no kids. She made sure I knew it was permanent and did not try to talk me out of it. I got it done this morning at the age of 29. In a post-Roe world, having this choice be accessible is crucial for us who know we never desire pregnancy. She also addressed a health issue a friend of mine struggled with for over a decade in a single visit with a simple antibiotic. My friend had visited three gynos before and none had checked for this ailment. Dr. Mondary is a lifesaver, an asset to her profession and quite frankly a heroine. She respects bodily autonomy and is respectful of all who visit her office.
About Dr. Natalie Mondary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306832373
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mondary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mondary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mondary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mondary works at
Dr. Mondary has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mondary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.