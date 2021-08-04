See All Oncologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Marshall works at Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and Emeryville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program
    3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 430, Berkeley, CA 94702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 420-8000
  2. 2
    2633 Telegraph Ave Ste 104, Oakland, CA 94612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 830-3100
  3. 3
    Bay Area Breast Surgeons
    1480 64th St Ste 100, Emeryville, CA 94608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 629-6682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Marshall is doing a second opinion for my mom and is amazing. Super kind, knowledgeable, personable and smart!
    Morgan — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366445470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
