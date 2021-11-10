See All Ophthalmologists in Latham, NY
Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (26)
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Berkshire Medical Center.

Dr. Lopasic works at Northeast Eye Center in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Eye Center
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 218, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 690-7020
  2. 2
    Dba Northeast Eye Center
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 109, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 690-7020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Berkshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Migraine
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Lopasic! She is passionate and extremely knowledgeable in her profession. I trust my entire family with her. Her staff is also amazing and caring. Very comfortable atmosphere and timely with appointments.
    Fred Hepfer — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780607622
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopasic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopasic works at Northeast Eye Center in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lopasic’s profile.

    Dr. Lopasic has seen patients for Migraine, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopasic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopasic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

