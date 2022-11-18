Overview

Dr. Natalie Lippe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodway, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Lippe works at PROVIDENCE FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC in Woodway, TX with other offices in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.