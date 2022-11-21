Dr. Natalie Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Leong, MD
Dr. Natalie Leong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.
Dr. Leong works at
University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute2200 Kernan Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207 Directions (410) 448-6400Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Columbia5500 Knoll North Dr, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 448-6400
Camden Yards351 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was injured a few months ago after being avaluated by another doctor, that took a month to be seen, I was told my injury was too serious for them to help me and recommended Dr. Leong. With in a week I was scene evaluated and scheduled for surgery.If I wasn't for Dr.Leong I wouldn't be able to walk ,I will never be 100% due to my injury but I am back to normal I can do almost everything I was capable before my injury. I foresee no problems from my injury in the future and that's mostly impart to my wonderful Doctor. I highly recommend Dr.leong she is amazing.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1114217411
- Rush Sports Medicine
- UCLA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Los Angeles, CA
- UCLA Medical Center, General Surgery Internship
- Harvard Medical School
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Leong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leong works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
