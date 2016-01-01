Dr. Natalie Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Kurtz, MD
Dr. Natalie Kurtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Kurtz works at
Goshen Physicians Pediatrics1852 Ashburn Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- IU School of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Goshen Health Hospital
Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtz works at
Dr. Kurtz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.