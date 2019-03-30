Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Kerr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (866) 870-5570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Ophthalmology - East Memphis6401 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions
-
3
Pediatric Ophthalmology - Tupelo610 Brunson Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (866) 870-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerr?
Thorough, pleasant, professional and is very sensitive patient's needs. Corrected my double vision caused by Ahmed implant. 3 yrs later had a problem with a stitch that rfused to dissolve. She got me in quickley and corrected the problem after 2 other ophthalmologists could not solve the problem. A+++ on my list.
About Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093772816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.