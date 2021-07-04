See All Dermatologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. Natalie Kash, MD

Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Natalie Kash, MD is a Dermatologist in Maitland, FL. 

Dr. Kash works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Maitland in Maitland, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lake Faith
    260 Lookout Pl Ste 103, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony
    280 Farner Pl, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Kash has been awesome! She was patience with me and listened carefully to my concerns. She was able to provide the perfect medication and treatment for my Rosacea and scalp conditions. She is the best Dermatologist I have ever seen. I have seen several Dermatologist over 20 years and unfortunately, they have failed to provide the superb treatment for my skin conditions. It only took about a month for me to see improvement in my skin condition. I had family and friends to ask me what was I using on my skin? I am very stratified and would highly recommend Dr. Kash for your Dermatological needs.
    Beverly Roberts — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Kash, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Kash, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1326433897
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Kash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

