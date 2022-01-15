Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UC Health Primary Care Midtown3590 Lucille Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr Jacobs is our family’s primary care physician (pediatrician for the kids and internist for adult care). I always feel heard and respected and she is so caring and knowledgeable. Both my kids had a rough newborn period and I will always be grateful for her patience and reassurance through it all. I am so grateful for her skill and compassion!! When Dr Jacobs has been out of the office, we have also received excellent care from her partners. I would recommend this practice to anyone!
About Dr. Natalie Jacobs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508000498
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Chldns Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Dayton
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.