Dr. Natalie Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalie Higgins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
The Everett Clinic12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Proliance Eastside ENT - Bellevue1800 116th Ave NE Ste 102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 451-3710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Higgins is a very understanding doc with wonderful bedside manner and great knowledge in her field. I enjoyed being her patient and am so sorry to learn she is no longer practicing. Truly a great loss for the field of medicine.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University Of Illinois
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
