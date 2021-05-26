Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Godbee works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely a thorough doctor, with perfect bedside manners! She saved my mom’s life! Thank you Dr. Godbee!!
About Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295050706
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
