Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Giammanco works at Alabama Podiatry Care in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Alabaster, AL and Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Euler Clinic
    2116 Chapel Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 822-8038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Alabama Podiatry Care
    1301 Center Point Pkwy Ste 12, Birmingham, AL 35215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 854-6633
    Alabama Podiatry Care
    211 1st St S # A, Alabaster, AL 35007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 620-1823
    Heartcare PC
    1985 AL Highway 157 Ste A, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 854-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cullman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2020
    I have lymphedema in my legs and feet neuropathy in my legs and feet and I was still experiencing pain in my left foot I went to a neurologist a vascular surgeon and thank goodness I was referred to Dr G she knew what it was immediately treated it relieved the pain that I had suffered with and made me a very happy person. She is awesome.
    Karen Margotta — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1427020171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
