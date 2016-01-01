See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Freidin works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558625822
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freidin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freidin works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Freidin’s profile.

    Dr. Freidin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.