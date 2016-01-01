Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Natalie Freidin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558625822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
