Overview

Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Fitton works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Radiology
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
3D Digital Mammography
Abnormal Mammogram
Aspiration of Breast Cysts
3D Digital Mammography
Abnormal Mammogram
Aspiration of Breast Cysts

Treatment frequency



3D Digital Mammography Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Aspiration of Breast Cysts Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Digital Mammography Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
MRI-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2019
    My diagnosis of breast cancer was a shock and I was in a panic about what was to come. Dr. Fitton was the most calming and reassuring person when I needed it most! She was kind and very thorough in explaining everything she was going to do in the breast biopsy and during the biopsy made sure that I knew about all that was happening. When the diagnosis was cancer she took all the time that I needed to explain, comfort, and answer my questions. I could not have been as strong without her.
    Marlene Mauldin — Jan 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609195312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
