Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Locations
Natalie Ellis, MD2520 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 203-4207
Ridley-Tree Cancer CenterDr Natalie Ellis 2520 Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 203-4207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding information provided! Really knows and understands her profession and the needs of her patients.
About Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770593634
Education & Certifications
- A4M
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Portsmouth Naval Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Bethune Cookman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
