Dr. Natalie Dubchak, MD
Dr. Natalie Dubchak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA.
Capital Arthritis/Rhmtlgy Asscs2405 LINGLESTOWN RD, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 652-1051
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 652-1051
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Doctor Dubchak is wonderful! Intelligent, kind, gentle and exceptional with caring for patients! I have been her patient for approximately 4 years.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1760638050
Dr. Dubchak has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
