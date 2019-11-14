See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Overview

Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Daniels works at Bella Pelle Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bella Pelle Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center
    3594 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Hidradenitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 14, 2019
    My experience with Dr Daniels was beyond my belief. My wait time in both the waiting room and the exam room was short. Not to mention how great the service was. The staff provided excellent professional and courteous care.
    Kristin Hebner — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396880019
    Education & Certifications

    • Skin Physicians Of Chestnut Hill
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Spelman College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels works at Bella Pelle Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Daniels’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

