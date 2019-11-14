Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
Bella Pelle Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center3594 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 368-4133
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Daniels was beyond my belief. My wait time in both the waiting room and the exam room was short. Not to mention how great the service was. The staff provided excellent professional and courteous care.
About Dr. Natalie Daniels, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396880019
Education & Certifications
- Skin Physicians Of Chestnut Hill
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.