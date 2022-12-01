Dr. Natalie Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Chavez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
All About Women4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 733-1042
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Chavez to be gentle, patient, kind, and easy to talk to. She explains things clearly, concisely, and you never feel rushed during appointments. I was previously a patient of Dr. Christine Maynard, but am really happy to have found Dr. Chavez after Dr. Maynard's retirement.
About Dr. Natalie Chavez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316149198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.