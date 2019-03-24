Overview

Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Cekleniak works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.