Dr. Natalie Britt, MD
Dr. Natalie Britt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Medical City Denton3535 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 243-7000
Jeremy Drew Sanderson MD PA2024 W HIGHWAY 82, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 612-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Natalie Britt, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
