Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Borodoker works at
Locations
Eye Surgery & Aesthetics PC2792 Ocean Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 517-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borodoker performed my upper eyelid Blepharoplasty surgery on July 2021. I am very delighted with the result of the procedure: My eyes look like many years ago , when I was young. The result is amazing. Before the surgery Dr. Borodoker took time to listen to all my questions and addressed all of my concerns. After talking to Dr. Borodoker , I was confident that I would be pleased with the result. Dr. Borodoker made me feel comfortable from the decision to competition. Dr. Borodoker is very professional, highly skilled and achieved a great cosmetic result. The pre and post operative instructions were clear and well explained. The office staff is very polite, friendly and knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend Dr.Borodoker to anyone who wants to look much younger or needs a Blepharoplasty sergery to improve the vision.
About Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750396313
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borodoker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borodoker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borodoker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borodoker has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodoker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodoker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodoker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borodoker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borodoker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.