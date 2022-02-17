See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Borodoker works at Eye Surgery & Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery & Aesthetics PC
    2792 Ocean Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 517-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Borodoker?

    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Borodoker performed my upper eyelid Blepharoplasty surgery on July 2021. I am very delighted with the result of the procedure: My eyes look like many years ago , when I was young. The result is amazing. Before the surgery Dr. Borodoker took time to listen to all my questions and addressed all of my concerns. After talking to Dr. Borodoker , I was confident that I would be pleased with the result. Dr. Borodoker made me feel comfortable from the decision to competition. Dr. Borodoker is very professional, highly skilled and achieved a great cosmetic result. The pre and post operative instructions were clear and well explained. The office staff is very polite, friendly and knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend Dr.Borodoker to anyone who wants to look much younger or needs a Blepharoplasty sergery to improve the vision.
    Anna — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borodoker to family and friends

    Dr. Borodoker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Borodoker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD.

    About Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750396313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borodoker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borodoker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borodoker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borodoker works at Eye Surgery & Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Borodoker’s profile.

    Dr. Borodoker has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodoker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodoker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodoker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borodoker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borodoker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.