Dr. Natalie Blache, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Blache, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Blache, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Blache works at
Locations
-
1
Uhs - University Women's Specialists1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste B300, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
-
2
University After Hours Northshore9625 Kroger Park Dr Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-2287
-
3
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blache?
Explained everything in plain English so that I could understand! Very kind and caring.
About Dr. Natalie Blache, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922254192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blache has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blache works at
Dr. Blache has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blache on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.