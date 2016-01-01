Overview

Dr. Natalie Azar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Azar works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.