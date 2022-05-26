Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Afshari works at
Locations
-
1
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afshari?
Dr. Afshari came highly recommended, and for good reason. She proved to be exceptionally competent, proficient and unexpectedly kind. She provided advice and recommendations for treatment of a chronic eye disease. Her expertise has given me both relief and hope. And it was delivered cheerfully with remarkable kindness and a sense of genuine care. I am very grateful to Dr. Afshari for her exceptional medical care.
About Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538126735
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afshari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afshari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afshari works at
Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Contact Lens Treatment and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.