Dr. Natalia Villate, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia Villate, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Locations
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Fort Lauderdale Office1930 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 741-5555
Amicus Medical Centers of Boca9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 126, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Villate for several years. She has always been the utmost caring professional. She is always patient with me when I ask for clarification and she answers my questions in a way for me to understand my condition. My condition is long term so I hope I'll be able to see her for my eyes for many years to come.
About Dr. Natalia Villate, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Univ of Miami
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Villate speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Villate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.