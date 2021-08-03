Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veselova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from Novosibirsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Veselova works at
Locations
David F. Cryns D.o. Ob Gyn713 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 713-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
They are very professional and very knowledgeable and explains everything very well.
About Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
- 1023058377
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Novosibirsk State Medical Institute
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veselova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veselova accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veselova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veselova works at
Dr. Veselova has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veselova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veselova speaks Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Veselova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veselova.
