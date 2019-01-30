Dr. Natalia Southerland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southerland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Southerland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Southerland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Dr. Southerland works at
Locations
-
1
Ready To Change Counseling206 Ymca Dr Ste 103, Waxahachie, TX 75165
-
2
Ready To Change Counseling400 N Saint Paul St Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
I decided since I turned 40 this year to get a doctor of my own. I am a family doctor myself and I have high standards. Dr. Southerland exceeded all expectations and I was pleasantly surprised at her thoroughness, her pleasant bedside manner, and interest in me as a patient. I would recommend her to friends and family any day.
About Dr. Natalia Southerland, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851345391
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southerland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Southerland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Southerland works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Southerland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
