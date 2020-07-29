Dr. Natalia Shrestha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Shrestha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shrestha is a very caring and compassionate professional who is among the very best in her field. I would recommend her to anyone in need of a family doctor. Her staff is also helpful and takes a genuine interest in your needs.
