Overview

Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Novosibirsk Medical Institute|Novosibirskij Medicinskij Institut and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Saprykina works at Denali OBGYN in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.