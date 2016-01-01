Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murinova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Murinova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Headache Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE # 354692, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murinova?
About Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548259237
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murinova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murinova using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murinova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murinova works at
Dr. Murinova has seen patients for Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murinova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murinova speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murinova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murinova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murinova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murinova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.