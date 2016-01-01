Overview

Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Murinova works at Headache Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

